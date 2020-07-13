Dr. Lorenzo V. PenafielSan Angleo - Dr. Lorenzo V. Penafiel, 98, met his Creator on July 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was a former Accounting instructor at Texas Tech University, an Accounting professor at Angelo State University and a practicing Texas CPA, a member of the American Institute of CPAs and of the Texas Society of CPAs.Dr. Penafiel was a parishioner of the Sacred Heart Cathedral. He once served as a member of the Finance Council of the Cathedral for 12 years and the Finance Council of the Diocese of San Angelo for 10 years.Dr. Penafiel earned his MBA in 1961 and Doctorate in Business Administration in 1970 both from Texas Tech University. He was an honorary member of the Beta Gamma Sigma, an international Society, the highest honor for business administration graduates. He was also a life-time member of Delta Sigma Pi.Dr. Penafiel was born in Manila, Philippines on October 22, 1921 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1974. Before immigrating to the U.S., he practiced public accounting in the Philippines, taught Accounting at several universities in Manila and owned a small medical office supply business managed by his wife. He was also once the CFO of Oceanic Medical, Inc., a subsidiary of the Belmont International of New York.Dr. Penafiel's pastime was reading and some writing too. He wrote more than a dozen articles published in the West Texas Angelus and the Standard Times.Dr. Penafiel was a world traveler and had been abroad three dozen times, plus many trips within the United States including Alaska and Hawaii. He traveled most of the time with his wife, and sometimes with his daughters. His latest trips were pilgrimages - Marian pilgrimages in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Mexico as well as pilgrimages to the Holy Land, St. Pio of Petrelcina, the Holy Face of Manoppello, Lanciano and the Shroud of Turin in Italy.Dr. Penafiel is survived by his son, Roland Penafiel; three daughters, Tessie Penafiel, Sally Penafiel and Nenette Penafiel; and two grandchildren, Michael Premsrirat and Michelle Collins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora; a son, Antonio Penafiel, a chemical engineer.Dr. Penafiel's family wishes to thank Dr. Raymund Untalan, Dr. Brian Bradley and all the Staff of Kindred Hospice for the care they have given him. Thanks also to the Eucharistic Ministers from Sacred Heart Cathedral who gave him Communion on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. Thanks also to his friends and relatives for their prayers and loving support.Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a vigil service being at 6:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Father Prem Thumma, officaiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. We ask that everyone comply with the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations and wear a mask.In lieu of flowers. please make your donations to Newman Student Center at Angelo State University, 2451 Dena Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904.