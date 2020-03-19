Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
Loretta Mae Sauder


1920 - 2020
Loretta Mae Sauder

San Angelo - Loretta Mae Sauder, 99, of San Angelo, TX, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1920 in Elko, Nevada to Edward Arthur Martin and Sylvia (Bower) Martin. Loretta attended Elko High School and graduated in the class of 1937. She later went on to obtain her degree from LDS Business College. Loretta then began her career working for Libby, McNeill and Libby as a bookkeeper in San Francisco, California. Loretta married the love of her life Irus Sauder on April 10, 1952 and had 3 children. Loretta will always be remembered for her dedication to her family and faith. She was a woman of indomitable spirit and energy. She was preceded in death by her husband Irus Sauder, parents EA and Sylvia Martin and brother Arthur Martin. Loretta is survived by her sister, Ethel Bidwell; son Arthur (Connie) Sauder; daughters, Rebecca Sauder and Beth Mason; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. No funeral services will be held at her request. The family would like to thank the staff at Park Plaza for their excellent care and compassion. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
