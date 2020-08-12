1/1
Lori Ann Ybarra
Lori Ann Ybarra

San Angelo - Lori Ann Ybarra, 45, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Prayer services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.The Rosary and Prayer services will be live-streamed starting 5 minutes pryor to service time. Login to www.robertmassie.com and go the Mrs. Ybarra's obituary link and click the live-steam link next to the service time.

Mrs. Ybarra was born March 28, 1975, in San Angelo. Lori was a lifelong resident of San Angelo where she attended school at Central High School. Lori married Robert Ybarra October 11, 1991, in San Angelo. She worked as a waitress at Hidalgo's Restaurant for 20 plus years before working at Pinkies Liquor Store as a manager for three years. Lori was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved going dancing with her children and Sunday Funday's with her family. Lori was a very loving and kind person, never sending anyone away who was in need. She loved everyone and was loved by all and will be missed by her aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends. The family will miss her smile.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Ybarra, Sr.; a son, Robert Ybarra, Jr. and fiancé Ivanna Callejas; two daughters, Alicia Ybarra, and Emily Ybarra; a granddaughter, Liliana Ybarra; her parents, Roberto Canava, Sr. and Mary Samaniego; three brothers, Joseph Canava, Roberto Canava, Jr. and wife Blanca, and Jonathan Canava; a sister, Anna Canava; her in-laws, Reynaldo Ybarra, Sr. and Rosa Zapata; three sisters-in-law, Linda Garcia, Violi Velasco, and Reyna Ybarra; and her best friend, Lupe Prieto; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by step- mother, Diane Canava; paternal grandparents, Margarito and Beatrice Canava; maternal grandparents, Roberto and Rita Samaniego; a brother-in-law, Reynaldo Ybarra, Jr.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
