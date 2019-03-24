|
Lori Cowart Murray
San Angelo, TX
Lori Cowart Murray gained her heavenly wings and flew from this earthly life March 16, 2019 straight into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born October 1, 1973 in Eldorado, Texas. Lori was preceded in death by her daddy, Jimmy Cowart, her grandparents Martha and Van Haile, her great grandmother, Diamond Martin.
Lori is survived by her husband, Jody Murray, her mom and special dad, Vanna and Tony Jones, her sister Megan Nowell. She was mother to two daughters, Ashley Rivera and Michaela Mowrey. She and Jody were grandparents aka Lolly and Pop to 4 grandchildren: Jayde Rivera, Addy Mowrey, Savannah and Jann Rivera. Lori was Aunt Sissy to her very special nephew, Tell Nowell. She is also survived by her beloved grandmother, Nita Johnson, her favorite cousin Candice Cowart and best friend Amy Robledo. She leaves behind numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends all of whom she loved. She was a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a grandmother, a niece, an aunt, a cousin, a best friend. She fulfilled each of those roles to the best of her ability.
Lori graduated from PAYS School and was very proud of that fact. When it came time for her to have a senior ring nothing would do except to have a special die cast so that her ring could be embossed PAYS. She also attended UTPB in Odessa studying social work.
Like so many of us, she had struggles but consistently maintained her faith in God. She said no matter what else happened she knew she was good with her maker. She always wanted to work with children and did for a period of time. She would occasionally run into a now adult child she taught in preschool and much to her delight they always remembered her.
Lori was full of sunshine and light, she sparkled like stars in the night sky, she loved white daisies, polka dots, Tiffany's jewelry and Tiffany Blue, hearts, bows, puppy dogs, children, she daydreamed, watched old black and white movies, sit-coms, was crazy about Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr. She quoted Steel Magnolias, Lonesome Dove, Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, The Mitford Series and the list goes on and on and on.
Lori was beautiful. Physically she was a stunner, but spiritually ahhh spiritually she is wowing heaven.
She never doubted where her next home would be once she left this earthly place. And neither did we.
As her mother, I was privileged and honored to be the one God chose to bring her into this world and help guide her into adulthood. It took more than just me to get that job done. Her very special dad had a hand in that as well. His pet name for her was Lori Darlin' to which she fired back Tony Bologna. I never lost sight of the fact that she was the Lord's first and on loan to the rest of us. There were times I wondered what the heck do I do now, Lord? Teenagers will do that. But He always showed me/us the way. And Lori. Maybe He showed Lori the way and I followed. However it was, He always had her and I always knew that beyond the shadow of a doubt.
She died of natural causes. Her loving and precious heart simply stopped. God said, "it is time to come home my angel". We aren't ready. She was way too young and we all wanted so much more time with her. But it happened all the same. We cannot express how grateful we are to the San Angelo Police Department for their help in dealing with an excruciatingly painful situation. To a person they were kind, respectful, there simply aren't words to adequately thank you for the graciousness shown to our grieving family. God bless each of you.
A memorial service will be at 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org/ or Rebecca's Wish which may be located at http://www.rebeccaswish .org / The latter is an nonprofit organization dedicated to children's pancreatic illnesses.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019