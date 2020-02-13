|
Lorinda Vincent Chriesman
Dallas - Lorinda Vincent Chriesman, 61, of Dallas, Texas peacefully left us for a better world on February 10, 2020 at her home in Dallas, Texas after a courageous 5 plus year battle with Neuroendocrine Cancer. A memorial service will be held at The Pickens Center Chapel located at 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2pm with Ms. Marsha Holmes officiating with a reception to follow at the Northwood Club at 6524 Alpha Road. Burial will be at 11am on Saturday, February 15th at the Wingate Cemetery in Wingate, Texas. Merit Memorial Funeral & Cremation Care will be handling the arrangements. Lorinda was born in Abilene, Texas to Lorne and Joyce Vincent on January 24, 1959. At the age of 8, while her parents (Dave and Joyce Howard) served in the military, she attended school in southeastern Italy where she developed a fondness for foreign travel, adventure and Italian architecture/decor. After moving back to the US in 1970, she attended Edison Jr High and Central High School in San Angelo, Texas where she graduated in 1977. She then went on to Angelo State University where she met her love and life partner, James (Ja) Chriesman from Sanderson, Texas and earned a Bachelor of Business degree in 1981. On April 3, 1982, she married Ja and they moved to Midland, Texas where she worked for Adobe Oil and Gas. In August of 1983, she and her husband Ja moved to Dallas where she worked in various positions in real estate, country club management and direct marketing. In 1989, she and her husband Ja moved to Houston, Texas and then on to the Middle East (UAE and Kuwait) from 1991-94. After returning to the U.S. from the Middle East adventure, she and Ja were blessed with their only son, Zachary James, in 1996. Since 1996, she has kept herself busy raising Zachary, decorating in her favorite European Style and developing excellent culinary skills. She also enjoyed and cherished many friends and neighbors. Lorinda is survived by her loving husband of almost 38 years, Ja and her son, Zachary of Dallas; her Mother and Dad, Joyce and Dave Howard of Marfa, Texas; a Sister, Lisette Hawkins of San Angelo, Texas; a Brother, Scott Howard and wife Lynda of The Woodlands, Texas. Her father, Lorne Vincent, preceded her in death and she is survived by her stepmother, Carol Vincent of Aiken NC. She is also survived by her loving mother-in-law, Dorothy Chriesman; brother-in-law, Blain Chriesman and wife Teri, all of Sanderson Texas. She has numerous nieces and nephews including Brad, Aschley and Chris Hawkins, Ella Howard, Shane & Jalen Chriesman and Blakeney Carter and several great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial donations be made to The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation https://carcinoid.kindful.com or The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation https://netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Scott Paulson and the staff at Baylor Scott & White of Dallas, along with Ochsner Hospital doctors and staff in Kenner, LA and the wonderful people in the Carcinoid Cancer Texas Survivors (CCTS) group for their valiant effort at helping Lorinda wage her cancer war. Also, many thanks to Faith Presbyterian Hospice of Dallas and Acappella Home Care for making Lorinda's last days with us comfortable and peaceful. We will miss her dearly, but she is now soaring high without pain.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020