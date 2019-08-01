|
|
Lorraine Cora Burklund
San Angelo - Lorraine Cora Burklund, age 90, went to be with her Lord on July 30, 2019.
Lorraine was born in Martinsburg, Minnesota on June 23, 1929 to Amil and Manda Aasland. Her growing up years were spent on her family's farms in Minnesota and in Wisconsin with siblings, Amil, DeLoris, and Lars. As a teen, she became an accomplished seamstress, a skill she would later turn into a business. She gave many hours to sewing for others and enjoyed teaching this skill throughout her life. In 1952, she married Lloyd Collison with whom she raised three children, Larry, Lee, and Lisa Collison. The family moved to Abilene, TX in 1966 and 8 years later to San Angelo. After 28 years of marriage, Lorraine became a widow and supported her kids with her sewing and in sales. Lorraine married San Angeloan, Milford Burklund in 1990 and at the time of his death, they had enjoyed 25 years of marriage. She served her church, Calvary Lutheran as long as she was able and attended Bible Studies and Women Aglow for many years.
Preceding her in death were her parents Amil and Manda Aasland, and a brother Lars Aasland, her husband Lloyd Collison, and her husband Milford Burklund.
Lorraine is survived by her son Larry Edward Collison and wife Sharon of Friendswood, TX, her son Lee Allen Collison of San Angelo, TX, and her daughter, Lisa Lorraine Collison of Monroeville, AL; grandchildren Kevin Collison of Orange Park FL, Leighann Martinets and husband Ryan of Pasadena, TX; great grandchildren, Karis, Jacob, and Abigail Collison, Jay and Ceska Martinets; brother Amil Aasland of Crosslake MN and his two daughters; sister DeLoris Johnson of Bryan TX and her two daughters. Milford's niece, Linda Pike of Brady TX.
A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home on Friday August 2 from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will held Saturday August 3 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church, 3231College Hills Dr, San Angelo. Pastor Paul Zwarich and Pastor Kevin Collison will officiate. Burial will be at Fairmont Cemetery on Monday August 5 at 10:00 am.
