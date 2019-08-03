|
Lou Echols Boyd Ford
San Angelo - Lou Echols Boyd Ford, traded time on earth for her eternity in Heaven, on August 1, in San Angelo.
Born March 5, 1937 in Gorman, Texas to the late Hyson and Benton Echols, Lou raised her family in Desdemona/DeLeon area. She was a faithful and Godly Christian woman, and member of Desdemona Church of Christ, and later Johnson Street Church of Christ in San Angelo. She worked for over 30 years at Higginbotham's in DeLeon.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband: Jack Boyd, infant son: Jerry Don, son-in-law: James Sledge, brother: Harvey Echols, brother-in-law: Floyd Moore, Jr, sisters-in-law: Naomi Echols and Lurline Echols, and niece: Joyce Ann VanScoy.
Lou married Bob Ford in 2001 and after a few years in Desdemona, they moved to San Angelo to be near his daughter, Kara.
Lou is survived by her husband: Bob Ford of San Angelo, Children: Shiela Foreman and husband, Allen of Brownwood, Glenn Boyd and wife, Debbie of Stephenville, Donna Sledge of Weatherford, step-daughter: Kara Love and husband, Kevin of San Angelo, Sister: Nell Moore of Desdemona, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, at Desdemona Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2:00 PM, with interment at Desdemona Garden of Memories.
Should friends desire donations may be made to Desdemona Activity Center or Meals on Wheels.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 3, 2019