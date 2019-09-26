|
Louis A. Putzel
San Angelo - Louis A. Putzel, San Angelo, TX, died Sunday, Sept. 23, 2019 in the Guardian Angels Helath Care Center, Hibbing, MN. He was born in Hibbing on Nov. 4, 1929, the son of Louis and Mary Ribich Putzel. Louis joined the Navy soon after high school and retired after 20 years of service. He also worked for twenty years for the LTV Aerospace Corp. in Dallas, TX, writing technical data for the jet program. He was a life member of both the VFW and the Elks lodge in Texas and volunteered for 20+ years at the Concho Valley Food Bank.
He is survived by Siblings: Marlene Milanowski of Las Vegas, NV, Kenneth (Barbara) Putzel of Phoenix, AZ, and Carol Jean Putzel of Hibbing and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alta, a stepson Joseph Thibodeaux, his parents, sisters and their husbands: Betty and Frank Sterle, Lois and Richard Sabin and Gwyneth and Harry Lee, and his brother in law Norbert Milanowski.
Funeral services will be held Sat. Sept. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing. Visitation will be in the church, Sat. from 10 am. until service time. Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Med-Range Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the San Angelo Elks or Meals for the Elderly.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 26, 2019