Louis L Pelzel, Jr.
San Angelo - Heaven has gained an awesome steel guitar player. Louis (Jr.) Lawrence Pelzel passed away Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on October 25, 1935 to Louis Pelzel Sr. and Mary Moeller Pelzel in Olfen, TX. He was the youngest of four children: Siblings, Leroy and Lawrence Pelzel and Gladys Braden. After high school, Louis went into the Army. During this time, he married the love of his life, Diana Faye Broz, whom proceeded him in death in 2015. Together they had 4 children: Linda Jones (Mickey), Cheryl Magill, Alan and Michael Pelzel (Barbara). Louis spent the majority of his adult life in the vending business ending in retirement from Coca Cola vending. Aside from his family, Louis also had a major passion for music. He taught himself to play the steel guitar around the age of 15. This talent earned him a spot in the Pelzel family Polka band. Louis continued playing in country western bands into his late 70's. The last few years of his music career was spent with the "Junior Pelzel and the Country Showman band". Louis was proceeded in death by his parents, wife, Diana, and brother Leroy. He is survived by his 4 children, grandchildren: Matthew (Jenna) Jones, Christopher (Jordon) Jones, Bradley (Samantha) Jones, Madison Conradt, Marcus, Macy and Lorelei Pelzel, Tommy and Jayton Haas, Elijiah James and Arianna Turner, great grandchildren: Tyler and Morgan Conradt, Kihlynn Williams, Bryley, Karson and Kooper Jones. Services for Louis Pelzel will be Tuesday May, 12th with visitation from 10-12 am at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX and a graveside service at 1pm at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Louis spent many endless hours helping out at his church parish, St. Margaret's Catholic Church, where he had been a longtime member since the late 1960's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the building fund for St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church. 2619 Era St. San Angelo, TX 76905. Special thanks to the Springs Memory Care Facility, Kindred Hospice, Barbara Pelzel and Sharylon Whirlow for their unrelentless care and compassion of Louis over the past 3-4 years.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 10 to May 11, 2020