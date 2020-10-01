Dr. Louis Lee "Bud" Farr IV



Son - Brother - Husband - Father - Proud Grandfather - Cowboy - Historian - Healer - Defender - Intellect - Companion - Stockman - Storyteller -Trusted Friend and HERO TO US ALL.



A celebration of life service will be postponed until early spring.



Bud was born on March 9, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lou Dickey Baucus Farr and Louis L. Farr III. His childhood outside Barnhart, Texas can only be described as a cowboy's dream. Rising every morning on the Bar S and heading out horseback to ride the range with his brothers, Bill and Phil. Days were filled with breakfasts at the chuckwagon before dawn, herding cattle, a lot of teasing from the cowboys and often times field medicine on people and animals alike. It was wild and singular. It absolutely shaped the man he became and taught him the values of life and death, work ethic, friendships and family.



He attended Reagan County High School where he met the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Annis Louise Friend Farr. He studied Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M College where he was a B-3 Fighter, and where he met a group of men with which he shared a lifelong, unbreakable bond. After graduation, Bud and Annis moved to Fort MacArthur, California where he was stationed in the Army, and where they welcomed a son, L. Lee Farr V. The little family eventually moved to Lubbock, Texas, bought South Plains Veterinary Clinic and completed their family with a daughter, Laura Louise "Spider" Farr. Bud practiced at the clinic for over 50 years, adapting to the times without sacrificing the personalized touch that made him near and dear to so many. The last few years were focused on writing about growing up on the ranch, an effort that his entire family is so grateful for. After Annis passed in 2014, he was most fortunate to and the dearest companion in longtime friend, Kathy Lewis.



An avid horseman his entire life, he and Annis bred, raised and raced Thoroughbreds and Quarter horses. He was also a former board member of the Texas Thoroughbred Association. All of these experiences produced countless, enduring friendships.



Bud never truly knew the effect he had on people. It went far beyond caring for their animals, he cared for his clients. He loved relaying good news but was also a shoulder to cry on when it wasn't. He was also known for his unflinching honesty in medicine as evidenced by the clientele referrals that came from far and wide. He was a huge supporter of young people and inspired many to become veterinarians, vet techs or pursue whatever they loved. He was a fighter of injustice, a patriot, a great friend and superior storyteller. If you knew him well, you can just see the way he would tilt his chin up, a little mischievous twinkle in his eye, immediately before his hands would launch into a story. We know that he is doing just that right now with Annis, his sister Penny and "The Dr." Larry Washington.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Penny and wife Annis. Left to carry on his memory are; son L. Lee Farr V (son Isaac Blackwell Farr) of Ft. Worth, Texas, daughter Laura Knauth (husband Kurt, children Jacob Farr Knauth and William Cutter Knauth) of Austin, Texas, brothers, Bill Farr (wife Nellie) of Austin, Texas and Phil Farr (wife Billie) of Ft. Worth, Texas, brother-in-law Col. (Ret) HR Taylor of Abilene, Texas, nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to Texas Boy's Ranch, 4810 N. Wood Ave, Lubbock, TX 79403.









