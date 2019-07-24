|
Louis Paul Balas
Fredericksburg - Louis Paul Balas, 71, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Louis was born November 9, 1947 in San Angelo, Texas, to Rudy and Ella Mae Balas. Louis lived his life doing what he loved. He was a rancher for over 35 years, and he loved his livestock, his horses, and good dogs. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and trapping, but his favorite thing in life was his family.
Along with his love for ranching and family, Louis was an advocate for Vietnam veterans, and helped many men learn to cope with the challenges war creates in daily life. Louis was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1966-1968. He completed one tour of duty in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Cavalry, 2nd Battalion Recon E Troup, then 5th/60th Infantry Recon, 9th Infantry Division.
Louis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Loyce, his two daughters, Lori Williams (Charles), and Tonni O'Brien (James), and four grandchildren, Joey Biancalana (27), Brenden Biancalana (25), Sydney O'Brien (7) and Vivian O'Brien (4). Louis has one sister, Felicia Mulder (Jim), and five nephews, Kevin Warren, Stacey Warren, Allan Warren, Stephen Mulder, and Norman Thormahlen, and one niece, Allison Thormahlen. Louis was preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Ella Mae Balas, and sister Aurelia Warren (Don).
Services will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Fredericksburg, Texas. Graveside services will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas, at 3:30 p.m.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Schaetter Funeral Home, in Fredericksburg.
Pallbearers are Stephen Mulder, Stacey Warren, Brenden Biancalana, Kevin Warren, Scott Pegues, and Norman Thormahlen.
For those wishing, please make donations in Louis' name to South Texans Against Multiple Sclerosis, Inc. (www.STAMSI.org), in lieu of flowers.
The Balas family would like to extend a special thank you to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, especially nurse Carol Carrothers-Latham, for their exceptional care.
