Louise Bertha Wilde Michalewicz
San Angelo - Louise Bertha Wilde Michalewicz, 88, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Louise was born near Westphalia in Falls County, Texas to Anna (Hoelscher) and Louis Wilde. In 1941, the family moved to Wall. In 1952, Louise married Ernest Michalewicz. Louise and Ernest farmed for many years in the Grape Creek and Water Valley areas. Louise and Ernest liked to travel and also enjoyed spending time with family on the Llano River. Louise and Ernest were married for 63 years before Ernest passed away in 2015.
Louise was a member of Catholic Daughters for 60 years. She was a member of St. Therese Parish of Carlsbad, Texas and taught CCD for many years. She was a volunteer at Shannon Hospital for over 26 years.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband; by her parents, by her sister, Bernadina Knipp, by brothers, Louis Wilde, Jr, Werner Wilde, Msgr. Alvin Wilde, Lawrence Wilde and sister-in-law, Lorene Wilde.
Louise is survived by six children, Robert Michalewicz and wife Judy, Arnold Michalewicz and wife Deborah, Dorothy Faas and husband Sid, Mary Phillips and husband Terry, Thomas Michalewicz and wife Mary Dee, Alvin Michalewicz and wife Rashda.
She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren: Charles Michalewicz and wife Jennifer, Daniel Michalewicz and wife Roxana, Theresa Garcia and husband David, Aaron Michalewicz, Julie Faas, Randy Faas and wife Chelsea, Brian Faas, Darcy Phillips, Jessica Phillips, Alexis Phillips, Rachel Michalewicz, Andrey Michalewicz, Alek Michalewicz, Adam Michalewicz, and Zaara Michalewicz.
She is also survived by nine great grandchildren: Garrison and Weston Michalewicz, John, Lilly, Thomas, Andrew and Marigold Louise Garcia, Sadie Faas and Jonathan Michalewicz.
She is also survived by her sisters, Lucy Wilde and Ludwina Buxkemper and her brothers, Hubert Wilde, Andrew Wilde and wife Charlene, LeeRay Wilde and wife Jean, Gerald Wilde and wife Linda, sister-in-law, Shirley Wilde and brother-in-law, Bill Knipp.
A rosary will be held at 6 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Fr. Santiago Udayar officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
