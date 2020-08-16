Louise J. Manning
San Angelo - It is with heavy hearts that we share that our beloved, Louise Jackson Manning, 87, of San Angelo, TX passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on August 15, 2020. She is now resting in the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior. She was born July 24, 1933 in San Angelo to James and Martha (Rosenthal) Jackson.
She married the love of her life, Travis (Gene) Manning on August 7, 1951 and they just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They were the proud parents of four children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She retired after 37 years from GTE and was a member of Johnson Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, daughters Lisa Ethridge (Robert Baxter), Marsha Baxter (Bruce), sons Gary Manning (Sue), and Jeff Manning (Carol).
Grandchildren are Kent Stevens of Houston, Seth Stevens (Heather) of Richardson, Ross Baxter (Krys) of Austin, Grant Baxter (Bekah), Travis Manning (Naomi Aguirre), Rianne Manning, Mallorie Manning, Jamie Manning, all of San Angelo.
Great-grandchildren are Lucille and Tennyson Baxter, Juliana Stevens, Sydney and Geneva Baxter, and Benjamin Manning.
She is also survived by her brothers Hubert Jackson of Hutto and Billy Don (Linda) Jackson of Centerville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Jackson, and sister-in-law Karen Jackson.
Due to current concerns with Covid19, a private graveside service will be held, officiated by Dr. Tommy King.
Viewing will be on Monday, August 17th and Tuesday, August 18th at Harper Funeral Home from 8am to 7pm. Masks will be required.
Memorials may be made to Meals for the Elderly at https://www.mealsfortheelderly.org/donate
The family would like to express our appreciation to the staff of New Haven Assisted Living Facility and St. Gabriel's Hospice for their compassionate care.
Louise always felt that "Life is Family" and "Family is Life". She was loved and we will miss the loving, kind, gentle, caring, and always gracious woman we called "Grandmama".
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com