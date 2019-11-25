|
Loy James White
San Angelo - Loy James White, 54, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in Austin, surrounded by the faith, love and comfort of his family.
Loy was born December 29, 1964, in Big Spring. He grew up alongside his two best friends; his older brother Darrell, and his trusted, and loyal twin brother, Roy. Loy fell in love with Judy Smith, and on July 19, 1991, the two married and joined their families. From that day forward they chose "For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and cherish each other until death parted them". They did exactly that for 28 years.
Loy loved hunting and fishing, music and dancing, the Cowboys and Dr. Pepper. He considered his kids, his biggest achievement, and his grandkids were his pride and joy. Loy was known as a "handyman". He didn't turn down a chance to help others no matter how dirty the job. He was always there to help his friends and family with household projects or whatever else they needed him for.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; four daughters, Joy Butler and husband Clay of San Angelo, Natalie Matthews and husband Mike of Mertzon, Larryn Arnold of Veribest, and Kelly Wilson and husband Josh of Coahoma; a son, Kyle James White and wife Katie of Rio Vista; his mother, Deloris Edwards of San Angelo; his brother Darrell White of San Angelo; eight grandchildren, Rhett Butler, Brynn Butler, Ally Matthews, Macy Matthews, Alliyah Harrison, Micaiah Polk, Bo Wilson, and Bristyn Wilson; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Loy was preceded in death by his dad, Darrell White; stepdad, Larry "Pop" Edwards; his twin brother, Roy White; his sister, Bobbie Jo White; and his grandson, Tate Wilson.
Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Byron Bitner, of First Baptist Church of McCamey, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. The family welcomes friends to come visit and share memories at Celebration Church at 2639 Sunset Dr. following the service.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019