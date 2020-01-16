|
|
Loy "Duane" Kippes
San Angelo - Loy "Duane" Kippes, age 73 of San Angelo, passed away on January 14, 2020 in San Angelo, TX.
He was born on November 30, 1946, in Brownwood, Texas. He worked for Reed/NOV for many years and worked at the State Park to tend to the longhorns after he retired.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Connie Evans and his daughters, Lesley Kippes and Jennifer Heath.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Megan Kippes and her husband Derick Clark of San Angelo, Makaela Kippes and husband Alin Ibarra of North Richland Hills; his six great grandchildren; his dearest friend, Susan Oakley of San Angelo; his sister-in-law, Sharon Dougherty of San Angelo; and his brother-in-law, Lonnie Evans of Lubbock.
The family will visit and gather with friends of Duane to celebrate his life today, Friday, January 17th from 4 pm until 7 pm at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
In lieu of flowers the families suggests that memorials be made to , 1218 Arion Pkway #102 San Antonio, TX 78216
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020