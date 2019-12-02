Resources
Loyd "Cowboy" Neill passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Visitation will be held all day on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home with family present from 6 pm to 7 pm. Graveside services will be held at 3 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Harriett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

He was born in San Angelo, Texas on September 18, 1963.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Kenneth Marburger.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Brenda; his mother, Alice Marburger; sister, Beth Scott Neill; brothers, Stephen, Micheal and Paul Marburger; his son, Brandon Churchwell and wife Alicia; granddaughters, Bailee, Ariah and Alaina; many nephews, Salem Maegen, Billy Scott, Cameron Maegen; nieces, Shea Wooten, Tara Toumey, Austin Toumey, Toni Rayne and Christina Suarez; several grand nieces and many beloved cousins.

Cowboy left his mark on the world one new friend at a time. He was always the showman. He respected all and teased unmercifully the ones he really loved. He loved life, music and doing his own thing. He treasured all the children at school and on his bus. He was employed at Veribest ISD as a cafeteria worker and a bus driver for 12 years. Every morning he would say "It's going to be a great day!"

When he was young he was a musician and played with his band all over the Concho Valley. His other passion was BBQ. He was the boss of his pit.

Every morning without fail he read his scripture and was a born-again Christian.

Cowboy and Brenda were married for 30 years and never let the sun set on an argument.

He will be missed sorely by those who knew and loved him.

This is where the cowboy rides away.

