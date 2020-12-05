Lucy Alice Seaman



San Angelo - Lucy Alice Seaman, 92, of San Angelo, passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020.



She was born on July 6, 1928 in Dallas, Texas to William Young Ligon and Minnie Alice Reed Ligon.



Lucy grew up with her sister and three brothers attended school in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. She graduated from Sunset High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society.



It was in Dallas that she met a young petroleum geologist who would become the love of her life. Lucy married William H. Seaman at Rosemont Christian Church in Dallas on October 27, 1950. Bill and Lucy were married 53 years.



As the wife of a geologist and mother of three, Lucy made each house a home as she and Bill followed the oil drilling industry through West Texas. In 1961, they moved to San Angelo and established permanent roots. Lucy was an active member of her church family. She was a charter member of College Hills Christian Church, now Community Christian Church, where she sang in the choir for many years, served as a deacon, chaired numerous committees, and served as the board secretary.



Lucy worked as a legal secretary at the law firm of Upton, Shannon, Porter and Johnson for more than 20 years. Following retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Bill and her sister, Anne. They made numerous trips to different European countries enjoying the landscapes, culture, food, and each other's company. The trips and the tales that followed earned Lucy and Anne the moniker "The Traveling Ligon Sisters".



Lucy learned to sew at an early age—a skill and talent she enjoyed throughout her life. She was accomplished in all types of needlework, and her family enjoyed her work which included many quilts. She was also known for her culinary skills and her recipes have been shared with family and friends, becoming part of their cooking and holiday traditions. She will always be remembered for her cherry pecan jello salad, dill and water chestnut lima beans, and her award-winning chicken chili.



Lucy was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.



Lucy's family would particularly like to thank her caregivers, Carol Taylor, Hannah Henderson and Christina Portwood for their extraordinary devotion to providing care and companionship. They also thank Dr. Viki Forlano for caring for Lucy for more than 30 years, and the staff of Visiting Angels and Kindred Hospice for the care they provided her in recent months.



The family would also like to thank James Anderson for the special friendship he shared with Lucy, and to the members of the Monday Night Bible Study group: Ruby Harlow, Karen Burke, Barbara Nevins, Vicki Smith, Judi Westbrook, Connie Hicks, and Peggy Jones, for having their meetings at Lucy's home so she could continue to attend.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her brothers, William Young Ligon, John Richard Ligon, and James Fred Ligon, and sister, Martha Anne Morton. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Fraley and husband JB, her son, Bill Seaman and wife JoAnn, and son, David Seaman and wife Sandy, grandchildren Sara Mundell, Susan Loverin and husband Denny, Mark Fraley and wife Karen, Jay Fraley, Joel Nickels, Reed Seaman and wife Racheal, Ryan Seaman, Seth Seaman and wife Kristen, and Samantha Seaman and fiancé Tommy Barton, great-grandchildren Addison Seaman, Hazel Seaman, Caroline Seaman, and Audrey Davis. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Eloise Ligon.



Graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice, Meals for the Elderly, or the organization of choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store