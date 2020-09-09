1/1
Luis Antonio Mares
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luis Antonio Mares

San Angelo - Luis Antonio Gatica Mares Sr. 70, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020 at Shannon Hospital. Luis was born on July 3, 1950 in San Angelo, TX. He was a Catholic and a 1969 graduate of Central High School. He retired from Barry's of San Angelo in 2010 after working with them over 45 years. He loved to work in his yard and loved tending to his plants. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, as they were his pride and joy. Luis enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and would enjoy their company. He learned to bake by watching YouTube while listening to the Tejano oldies. He had a heart "made of gold". He married the love of his life, Mary Grimaldo on April 17, 1971. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dionicio and Elpidia Mares and his only brother Mario Mares. Survivors include his wife of 49 yrs, Mary Mares, 3 sons, Luis Antonio Jr (Melinda Gonzales), Mario Antonio Mares (Consuelo Johnson) and Gabriel Mares (Sara Young) and a sister Griselda Mares. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Erika Mares (John Aguirre) and her mother Raquel Cerna, Gianni Mario, Domani Antonio, Delila Lillian, Isis, Maleah Jade, Alina Kay-lee, Talia Marie, great-grandchildren, Erilyn Nachelle, and Ezrah Nathaniel. Other survivors include several aunts, uncles, and his brother-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. He also left behind his fur-baby, Chitos and "grand-fur baby" Abbey. Pallbearers will be Aaron Lujan, Chris Miller, Alejandro Alfaro, James Herrera, David Ruiz and John Aguirre. A Rosary will be read on Thursday at 7:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker, 1102 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, Tx. Funeral Mass will be on Friday at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels - Knickerbocker Location
1102 Knickerbocker Rd.
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 653-5995
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gutierrez Funeral Chapels - Knickerbocker Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved