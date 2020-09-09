Luis Antonio MaresSan Angelo - Luis Antonio Gatica Mares Sr. 70, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020 at Shannon Hospital. Luis was born on July 3, 1950 in San Angelo, TX. He was a Catholic and a 1969 graduate of Central High School. He retired from Barry's of San Angelo in 2010 after working with them over 45 years. He loved to work in his yard and loved tending to his plants. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, as they were his pride and joy. Luis enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and would enjoy their company. He learned to bake by watching YouTube while listening to the Tejano oldies. He had a heart "made of gold". He married the love of his life, Mary Grimaldo on April 17, 1971. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dionicio and Elpidia Mares and his only brother Mario Mares. Survivors include his wife of 49 yrs, Mary Mares, 3 sons, Luis Antonio Jr (Melinda Gonzales), Mario Antonio Mares (Consuelo Johnson) and Gabriel Mares (Sara Young) and a sister Griselda Mares. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Erika Mares (John Aguirre) and her mother Raquel Cerna, Gianni Mario, Domani Antonio, Delila Lillian, Isis, Maleah Jade, Alina Kay-lee, Talia Marie, great-grandchildren, Erilyn Nachelle, and Ezrah Nathaniel. Other survivors include several aunts, uncles, and his brother-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. He also left behind his fur-baby, Chitos and "grand-fur baby" Abbey. Pallbearers will be Aaron Lujan, Chris Miller, Alejandro Alfaro, James Herrera, David Ruiz and John Aguirre. A Rosary will be read on Thursday at 7:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker, 1102 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, Tx. Funeral Mass will be on Friday at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/Knickerbocker.