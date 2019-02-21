|
|
Luis DelBosque Villarreal
San Angelo
Luis Del Bosque Villarreal, 93, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas. Services will be held at 10 am on Friday at Johnson's Funeral Home with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday. Mr. Villarreal was born on September 26, 1925, in Brewster County, Texas on the Stillwell Ranch to Luis V. Villarreal and Leonor Del Bosque Villarreal. He worked for the Santa Fe Railway for a tenure of 13 years, as a Machine Operator. Thereafter, he remained self-employed most of his life while managing several family-owned businesses. He was a man of virtue and honesty, with many self-learned trades, a most diligent working man, consistently providing for his wife and loved ones. He exemplified the perfect role of a father to his children and for this, we have beautiful long-lasting cherished memories of our Dad. Notably, as a believer in Christ, he unconditionally loved every person and furry critters he encountered, he never met a stranger, always giving of his time, continually displaying kindness, integrity and above-all, patience. We will miss you, Dad, but you are with God and forever in our hearts, you were the best and we could not have asked for a better Father! Left to cherish his loving memory are: Bride of his Life, Maria Leyva Villarreal, two sons, Luis L. Villarreal and Oscar (Lupe) Villarreal; four daughters, Amanda (Roberto) Villarreal, Rose (David) Cross, Naomi (Julian) Gonzales and Rachel (Daniel) Avila; twelve grandchildren, Lisa, Julie and James Villarreal, Karla Jenks and Marissa Villarreal, Robert V. and Orlando V. Villarreal, Andrew Cross, Conrad Gonzales, Daniel Garcia, Danielle Rodriguez and Mikaela Avila; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ashton Villarreal, Adeline Jenks, Arynn Trinidad, Zachary, Austin, Lexi and Dakota Villarreal, Sofia Garcia, Maverick and Marina Rodriguez and one great-great-grandson, Jacob Villarreal. Sisters and Brothers remaining: Olivia Villarreal de Negrete, Fermin Villarreal, Maria de la Luz Sanchez, and Enrique Villarreal. Beloved siblings preceded in death: Eusebio Villarreal, Amalia V. Prendez, Manuela V. Albiar, Carmen V. Leyva, Lucio Villarreal, Consuelo V. Siller, Luis Torres Villarreal, Raul Villarreal, and Velia V. Castro. Pallbearers: Orlando Villarreal, Daniel Garcia, James Villarreal, Zachary Villarreal, Andrew Cross, and Conrad Gonzales
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 21, 2019