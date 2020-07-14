Luisa Marquez
Big Lake - Luisa Oropeza Marquez, 88, of Big Lake gained her angel wings on Monday, July 13, 2020. She fought a hard battle with Covid-19.
Luisa was born on June 19, 1932 to Macario Oropeza & Magdalena Morales in Los Cristales, Coahuila, Mexico. Luisa was a resident of Big Lake since 1972. She attended Iglesia Apostolica faithfully for over 42 years. She was baptized on October 21, 1978. Luisa was loyal to her church. Cleaning & cooking avidly & never missing her tithings. Anything she could do for her church she would. She served her Lord with abundant dedication.
Luisa loved & cared for her family with all her heart. She took pride in all her children's & grandchildren's accomplishments.
One of her favorite hobbies was her yard. If you saw her yard, you would know she loved this earth. She also loved to cook & feed everyone that came into her home.
Luisa was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Raul Marquez, sister's Paula Oropeza, Josefa Oropeza De Cardona, brother's Selestina Oropeza, Andrez Oropeza & Eutimio Oropeza.
Luisa is survived by daughter's Linda (Jesus) Salazar, Maria (Gerardo) Villarreal, Rosa (JR.) Portales, son's Ricardo (Dyanira) Marquez, David (Irma) Marquez, Juan (Ida) Marquez, Robert Marquez all of Big Lake, Jose (Luz) Marquez of Houston; 24 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews whom she loved very much.
Visitation & viewing will be held from 6p.m.-8p.m. at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd., San Angelo, Texas, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside services to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10a.m. Glen Rest Cemetery HWY 137 South, Big Lake, Texas officiated by Minister Gabriel Romero. Face masks required.
We will miss you Senora Luisa Marquez. You will forever remain in our hearts.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com