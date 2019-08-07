|
Lula Bertha Colbert
San Angelo - Lula Bertha Colbert, age 86, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Friday August 2, 2019. Lula was born January 1, 1933 in Milam County, Texas. Lula was a member of the Prayer Band, volunteered for Meals for the Elderly, and spent many years as an usher. Lula is survived by her husband, Louis Colbert; daughter Pam Colbert; sister Marie Phillips, sister Betty Spencer; grandson Sevon Colbert, granddaughter Kim Black, great granddaughter Josephine Black, great granddaughter Jayden Black. Lula is preceded in death by her parents, H.K. and Annie, son Gregory Louis Colbert, brother James Petty, brother Arthur Young, sister Berniece Wells Smith, sister Clara Ellison, sister Mae Jewel Pullam and brother Charlie Salter and great grandson Timothy Black. A funeral service for Lula will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 501 S California Ave, Big Lake, Texas 76932. Burial will follow at Big Lake Cemetery, Big Lake, Texas. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and Miss Irene Almaguer of TLC Home Care for the compassion and wonderful care they gave Lula. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Colbert family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 7, 2019