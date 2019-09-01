|
Lula "Ann" Wallace Boyd
San Angelo - Lula "Ann" Wallace Boyd departed this earthly world on August 28, 2019 to reunite with her dear loved ones in heaven. Memorial service will be held at Love Funeral Home in Sonora, TX on Tuesday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Ann was born on June 6, 1935 to Mark and Janice Faulk Wallace at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, TX. The family lived in San Angelo and Ingleside. Some of her fondest memories of early childhood were living in Ingleside where her father worked as a fisherman. They returned to San Angelo to take care of her Grandfather Faulk.
Ann was valedictorian of the class of 1953 at Lakeview High School. Her caption in the yearbook read, "She can't flunk a test, she's the best in the West." Rather than go to college, Ann married Robert Clayton "Bobby" Boyd upon graduation and together they had four children. When Bobby tragically passed away at the age of 27 she became a widow with four children under the age of 8. With the help of her parents and brother, she raised them who all completed a college education, not so much from her nagging but from the influence of her regret of not getting a degree. Even in her later years she tutored her grandchildren in Algebra and was always eager to help them study. By nature a quiet person who loved staying home, Ann was a life-long learner and embraced change and found much pleasure in using technology to connect with friends and family through Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram. She was savvy about tracking her reach through social media.
Ann retired from the Texas Department of Transportation in 1995 after 26 years of service. She was an engineering assistant and had been office manager for the Maintenance Section and then for the Engineering Section in Sonora, TX. Mr. Cullen Lutrell hired her and said this woman needed a way to take care of her four children. This career gave her stability, security, and gratification for many years while working and also in retirement. She developed statewide training programs for TXDOT on stress management. Much to the chagrin of her teenage children during lean years she would drive her daddy's International jeep to work and had to park on a steep slope to get a running roll to start it.
Family vacations were spent on the Pecos, Devils, or Rio Grand rivers fishing or at various deer camps during hunting season. She was meticulous with detail as evidenced by her exquisite sewing and was a voracious reader who had a love for books. She perfected Mexican cornbread and many family meals were spent with a pot of beans and family love and laughter. Blue Bell ice cream was her favorite - she remarked she lost 14 pounds when they had the recall. Ann's house was refuge to many of her children's friends through the years and most thought Noni was the coolest grandmother. She had a wit that was endearing.
She spoke many times of not knowing "real" love until she had grandchildren, who were her whole life in her last years. She always had special food for them when they came to visit and had that "spell" that only grandparents can have. "Noni" offered a non-judgmental ear and guidance in their formative years. She told the Hospice Aide Molly that she was at peace to pass but she still worried about her grandchildren. No doubt she will remain a guiding force all their days.
She is survived by her daughters Cathy Parks and husband Marty, Brenda Hall, and Becky Hooper, Larry Hooper, and daughter in law Pauline Boyd; grandchildren Jared, Clayton, and Marci Parks, Hartley and Bryce Hall, Janice Nevins and husband Jaxon and baby to be Cason, Spencer Hooper, CJ Hernandez, Sandra Luera and husband Loc, Steven James Boyd, and Michael, Christina and Matthew Martinez. She is preceded in death by her parents Janice and Mark Wallace, son Steven Boyd, brother James Wallace, and husband Robert Clayton Boyd.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Gabriel's Hospice who helped bring comfort in her final days. Memorials may be made to the .
"All that I am or hope to be I owe to my angel mother" - Abraham Lincoln
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 1, 2019