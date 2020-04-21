|
Lupe Coronado Fernandez
San Angelo - Lupe Fernandez Coronado got her last wish. She "went to be with Jesus" peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Lupe was born on June 5, 1949. She was the 12th child of Andres Ponce Coronado and Julia Marrujo Fernandez. A kind and loving person, Lupe was loved by everyone she knew. She always met you with a smile and a big hug. She didn't have much, but what little she had, she was always willing to share.
She worked as a bus monitor for San Angelo Independent School District for many years enjoying her time with "her babies."
She is survived by her son, Michael Pena, brother, Eddie (Helen) Coronado, sisters, Edna Hernandez Castillo, Adelfa Montez, Eva Juarez, and Tommie Hinojosa, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, three brothers, Richard, Luis and Joe Coronado, and four sisters, Alicia Juarez, Juanita Salazar, Nicolasa Hogeda, and Nellie Melendez. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Ballinger Health and Rehab Center for all their love and care for Lupe. A memorial service for Lupe will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020