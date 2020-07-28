Lydie Faye Kiesling
Austin - Lydie Faye Kiesling passed away on Friday, July 24, in Austin, Texas. She was 89. Faye was born in Lowake, Texas on August 29, 1930, at the home of her parents, Ewald and Lydia Haverland Hennig. She married Erwin Kiesling in May, 1951, and they shared 62 years together before his passing in November, 2013. Erwin and Faye joined the Miles United Methodist Church in 1960, where Faye served as the financial secretary for many years. They were members of the church for 50 years until moving to San Angelo to be closer to daughter, Chris Book and her family. In 2018, Faye moved to the home of her son, Michael Kiesling and his partner, Jack Modgling in Austin, where she lived until her passing.
Faye attended the Lowake community school and graduated from Paint Rock High School in 1947. After graduating from Angelo Business College, she worked at Falstaff Distributing Company, Urban Supply and Citizens State Bank in Miles, Texas. She enjoyed sewing, stamp collecting, and building miniature furniture, miniature rooms and doll houses. She was always excited when she could find someone else who was interested in her hobbies and with whom she could share the miniatures that she had made. Faye loved cats and had accumulated quite a collection of cat memorabilia. One of her greatest joys was her great-grandchildren. After moving to Austin, although she was not able to see them in person as often, she was always thrilled to get frequent videos and pictures of them.
She is survived by her children, Chris Book and husband, Roy of San Angelo, son, Michael Kiesling and Jack Modgling of Austin. Granddaughter, Lauren Alley and husband, Clayton of San Angelo, Chandice (Andrew) Owen, and beloved great grandchildren, Parker Book, Avery Alley and Camden Alley. Also, sister-in-law, Arline Ratliff, nieces and nephews, Myrna Urban, Merle Hollweg, Janice Burrus, Eugene Kiesling, Edith (Ron) Norris, Sharon (John) Jackson, Diane Brown, Don (Patricia) Ratliff, Gary (Elizabeth) Ratliff, numerous great nieces and nephews, and much loved feline companion, Callie.
She was preceded in death by husband, Erwin, infant daughter, Lydia Ann and beloved grandson, Paul Book.
Memorials may be made to the Miles United Methodist Church or your favorite animal charity.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/lydie-kiesling-9275893