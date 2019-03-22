|
Lyle Harrison Wharton
San Angelo
Lyle Harrison Wharton died March 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born July 30, 1926 in St. Paul, MN to Charles Harrison Wharton and Lunetta Rising Wharton. He graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, and earned a PhD in psychology from the University of Iowa.
Lyle studied trumpet at the Navy School of Music and then served during World War II on the battleship USS Pennsylvania in the Pacific. Following discharge at the end of the war, he returned to the Twin Cities to resume his education. Lyle played in the U of M marching band and formed a jazz band. Upon graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Andrinne Fowler Wharton. He was commissioned into the Army and assigned to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. Andrinne and Lyle began their adventure together raising three children and living in Iowa City, Denver, Tokyo, back to St. Paul, Dallas, Beaumont TX, Las Animas CO, Morristown NJ, Columbia SC, Spruce Pine NC, and full circle to San Antonio. Lyle's career included clinical and consulting psychology in the military and as a civilian; he was board certified as a clinical psychologist. After leaving active duty in 1958, he served in the Army Reserve achieving the rank of Colonel.
Lyle and Andrinne enjoyed retirement in their home overlooking the Blue Ridge Parkway where Lyle pursued his interests in military history, music, geography, and hiking the Appalachians. Always a man of quick wit, Lyle would entertain with a joke, bad pun or an impersonation. Lyle and Andrinne's later years brought them to Boerne, TX, and lastly to San Angelo, TX to be closer to family.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, John and Marge Flower. He is survived by his loving family. Andrinne, his wife of 69 years; children: Michelle Vanderzant (Chris), Jeff Wharton, and Leslie Brubaker; grandchildren: Katie Drew (Noah), Will Vanderzant (Kate), Blake Cooper, and Kristen Vanderzant (Luca Morganti); and nieces, nephews and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House. [email protected]
A funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 23 at the Raffini Chapel, 11 E. Ave. B, on the corner of S. Chadbourne and Ave. B, San Angelo, TX, 76903. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019