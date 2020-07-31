Lynda Louise Prater
San Angelo - Lynda Louise Meeks Prater, 80, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister was welcomed to her heavenly home at her residence in San Angelo, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. A Celebration of her Life will be 10:00am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Braxton Gilbert officiating. Livestream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/harperfhandcrematory
Burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Lynda was born January 17, 1940 in Tillman County, Oklahoma. Lynda was one of 18 children born to Joseph Earl and Mallie Ivera Meeks. Lynda was a talented basketball star during her years at Weaver High School. Lynda was an All-Star, All-Area forward and was always noted as a high point forward for her team, which led to many victories. She graduated in 1958.
Lynda married Bobby Frank Prater on June 15, 1957 in Frederick, Oklahoma. She lived in Fort Stockton from 1968 until 1985. In addition to making a home for her family, she worked in retail sales at a local fabric store and furniture store. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church. Lynda was always ministering and loving on children, whether it be at church, school or her personal life. She shared her faith in God with all she met.
In 1985 Bobby and Lynda moved to San Angelo. Lynda continued to love and minister to children by teaching three-year olds at First Baptist Church Montessori for thirteen years and then continuing to share that love by teaching at the Heights Montessori School until she retired in 2005. She had a passion for helping children and their parents reach their greatest potential.
Lynda was an active member of Glen Meadows Baptist Church. She found joy in serving in the homebound ministry. She loved her Ladies' Sunday School class and enjoyed Game Day with friends on Wednesdays.
Lynda is preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, and ten siblings.
Lynda is survived by a daughter, Jan Petitt (husband Floyd); son, Johnny Prater (wife, Debra); grandchildren; Cody Rodriguez, Becca Gilbert (husband, Braxton), Tiffany Prater, Matthew Prater, Melissa Petitt Hogg (husband, Cooper), Bryan Petitt (wife, Sidney). She especially enjoyed her great grandchildren - Micaiah, Asher, and Adoniah Gilbert; Jaxton Prater-James; Lily Kate and Gus Hogg; and Preston Petitt.
She is also survived by siblings Roma Scott, Virginia Allen, Shirley Chisum, Jimmie Meeks, Roberta Perry, Danny Meeks and Rebecca Dugan. She also has many loving nieces and nephews.
Lynda's caring, gentle spirit and love for God will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com