Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Lyndal Emert
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Cemetery
Big Lake, TX
Lyndal Winfrie Emert


San Angelo - Lyndal Winfrie Emert, 87, of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019. Lyndal was born on July 31, 1931 in San Angelo, to Lillie Eudora and George Bennett Emert. He graduated from Reagan County High School in 1948. Lyndal married the love of his life, Beva Lee Reed on September 24, 1953. He became a plant operator in the gas industry and worked in Texas, New Mexico, and Algeria. Lyndal was a member of the VFW and served as commander in 1973. He attended Bethel Baptist Church and served as a deacon. Lyndal enjoyed music and French sports. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Beva Lee Emert; son, Lyndal Kyle Emert; daughter, Cindy Storey and her husband Jimmy; granddaughter, Camille; great-granddaughter, Charlee as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Benny, Blake, and GB Emert, and Geraldine Dedeker. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, April 13, 2019 at Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake, Texas. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 13, 2019
