Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilmeth Cemetery in Winters
Lynn Eugene Phillips Obituary
Lynn Eugene Phillips

San Angelo - Lynn Eugene Phillips, age 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 11, 2019.

A viewing for family and friends will be held all day Sunday, April 14 with family present from 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday April 15th at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Wilmeth Cemetery in Winters. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

A longtime resident of San Angelo, Lynn was the son of Homer Alton and Helen Phillips. He was an avid reader as a child and was always curious about how things worked. He followed after his father and grandfather and became a mechanic as a young man. His engineering mind was always at work whether it was working on the family farm, contracting as a welder or tinkering with computers. His early understanding of computers led him to own his own store and supplied many of the rural towns surrounding San Angelo with their very first computer labs.

Lynn is survived by his five grandchildren: Kenedee, Isabella, Jett, Rhyen and Foxx and one grandchild Brilee. His two sons and their spouses , David and Jacque Phillips of Austin, TX and Justin and Dodi Phillips of Lubbock, TX.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
