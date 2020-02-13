|
Mable Marie Martin McGowen
San Angelo - Mable Marie Martin McGowen, 97, went to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Saviour, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, and from 8:30 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Rio Concho Manor Dining Room with Rev. Charles Smith, pastor of New Life Ministries, officiating. Family Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery wit Rev. Charles Smith, officiating.
Marie was born October 27, 1922, in Pecos to Betty and Joe Martin. She was raised early on in Barstow before moving to Monahans where she graduated from high school. While in high school she met the love of her life, Greg McGowen. They attended Texas Tech University for a short time until WWII started. Greg and Marie were married July 24, 1944, in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on January 14, 1998. They raised three sons, Mac. Randy, and Kelly. They were faithful members of First Baptist Church. In 1948, Marie began teaching Sunday School for high school sophomore girls. She would teach in various Sunday School classes for the next 61 years. She touched many lives through the Word of God. Marie enjoyed many activities such as ping pong, golf, bridge, puzzles, travel, and especially ice cream. Greg and Marie enjoyed many years of semi-retirement at the Rio Concho Manor, where she taught bible studies for many years.
Survivors include her two sons, Randy McGowen and wife Pam, and Kelly and his wife Cynthia; her daughter-in-law, Tonia Dodson; six grandchildren, Traci Underwood and husband Tim, Brandi Moore and husband buddy, Tammye Jackson, Adam McGowen and wife Ashley, Carrie Marie McGowen and husband Heath, Taylor Dodson and wife Morgan; 10 great grandchildren, Gus Underwood, Joliegh Underwood, Madisyn Moore, Kaeden Moore, Annalia Jackson, Chrisiana Jackson, Jacob Jackson, Aubree Dodson, Tucker Dodson, and Charlotte Doan; Many dearest nieces and their husbands. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Betty & Joe Martin; her brother, Waylon Martin; her sister, Betty Jo Meek; and a son, Mac McGowen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Missions, 37 E. Harris Ave., San Angelo, Texas 76903, New Life Ministries Church, 401 Rio Concho Drive, San Angelo, Texas 76903, Hospice of San Angelo, 36 E. Twohig Ave., San Angelo, Texas 76903, or any .
The family would like to thank the staff at Park Plaza Nursing Center & Hospice of San Angelo for making Marie's last days as comfortable as possible.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020