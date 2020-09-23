Macario Favar Hernandez



San Angelo - Macario Favar Hernandez, 96, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Macario was born December 25, 1923 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Petra Favar and Epimegnio Tinajero Hernandez.



Macario was a migrant work who traveled all over. He met the love of his life, Celia Hernandez while working in Brownsville, Texas. They married in 1951 and were married for 68 years and had 4 children. Macario and his family moved to San Angelo, Texas where he raised his children.



His life was one of hard work, devotion to God and Family. He instilled in his children high ethical standards, honesty, integrity and charity. He emphasized that they had a moral obligation to Justice and fairness, to the rights of all, but more so for the less fortunate and disenfranchised.



He saw history made, and in a small way was a part of it. A devout Catholic, his faith stemmed from his own parents who's despite his mother being half Jewish, were so close the church.



He wanted for his children to learn everything possible, as a voracious reader, he was interested in every subject. In the 1940's and 1950's he worked at everything from seasonal farm jobs, the Sante Fe Railroad, and myriad other jobs. One of the Jobs he had while in his 20's was with the New York King Architectural firm which had commissions throughout the world. He was an assistant/chauffeur to Mr. King and traveled among many places. He loved nature and animals.



He was proud of his children, Mike, the youngest, being a quarterback for the Central High School Bobcats in the mid-70's, his only daughter, Blanca, a hardworking, smart and creative person, Joe and Frank who he steered towards Law, both graduating from U of H Law School. He loved his daughters-in-law, Mary Mediano Hernandez and Monette H. Molinar, Monette being the only one that would stand to his sometimes strong character and did more for him and his wife, Celia than anyone else.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Frank Efrain Hernandez and his beloved pet Coco.



Macario is survived by his wife, Celia, his son, Joe Hernandez and wife, Dr. Sylvia Soto Hernandez of San Angelo; his son, Mike Hernandez of San Angelo, Texas; his daughter, Blanca Hernandez of New Braunfels, Texas and daughters-in-law, Monette H. Molinar and Mary Mediano Hernandez of San Angelo, Texas; granddaughter, Blanca "Kiki" Hernandez (Oscar Leal, Jr) of San Angelo, Texas, grandsons, Michael Hernandez (Martiza Garza) of San Angelo, Texas and David Joseph Romero Hernandez of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and his great- grandchildren, Nevaeh Dehoyos, Nova-Lee Hernandez and Nikolai Hernandez and his special caregiver, Rosa Monsibas and his beloved pet, Gavilan.



Honorary Pallbearers for the service will be Michael Hernandez, David Joseph Romero, Enoc Garcia, Aleido Machado, Oscar Leal, Jr and J.A. Ontiveros.



The family would like to thank the caregivers at Senior Care Nursing Home for their dedicated care.



A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home, 435 W. Beauregard Ave., San Angelo, Texas 76903.



Graveside services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 am in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM 1223, San Angelo, Texas 76905









