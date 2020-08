Madeania Ann Colbaugh Clark



Madeania Ann Colbaugh Clark passed away on August 29, 2020. She is greeted in heaven by her parents Alvin J. Colbaugh and Joy A. Colbaugh. She was born on December 4, 1952 in San Angelo, Texas.



She is survived by her son Kevin Tyler and wife Mona; daughters Deandra Vancil and husband Scott; Nativia Zapata O'Brien and husband John. Together they gave her 13 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids.



She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered and forever missed.



Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.









