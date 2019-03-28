|
Maetta Williams Davis
Abilene, TX
Maetta Davis, 93, a Taylor County resident since 1946, died on Monday, March 25, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Visitation will 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Highland Church of Christ, 425 Highland Street, Abilene. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Section of Abilene Municipal Cemetery.
On May 1, 1950 Maetta married W.J. (Dub) Davis in Abilene. They lived on their stock farm in southern Taylor County. In 1967 they moved to Abilene. Their children were Janet Ruth Davis (McLennan) and Rayburn Erwin Davis. Maetta enjoyed participation in the Widows' Ministry of Highland Church of Christ where she was a member.
Maetta was born January 28, 1926, in Concho County to Cecil and Gertrude Williams. She lived on her family's farm east of Eden and attended Brady Valley Elementary School and Eden High School, where she graduated in 1943 as valedictorian. She received a Bachelor of Education degree from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Woman's University) in 1946; and her Master of Education degree from Abilene Christian University in 1963. She taught business subjects at Abilene Christian 1946-1950; third grade at Jim Ned Elementary 1963-1967; learning disabled students in Reagan, Valley View, Jane Long, and Taylor elementary schools in Abilene ISD 1967-1974; then served as educational diagnostician 1974-1978; kindergarten consultant, early childhood consultant, and elementary supervisor from 1978-1991.
Maetta enjoyed working with students and brought creative interpretations to her teaching. With Inez Brownlee she co-authored a typewriting program for children with learning disabilities. It was published by Academic Therapy Publications and widely distributed throughout the United States and Canada. In 1983 she adapted the typewriting program for computer usage. She contributed several of her writings for publication in various educational journals.
Maetta was preceded in death by her husband William J. Davis, daughter Janet Ruth McLennan, father Cecil A. Williams, mother Gertrude Williams, sister Fay Reynolds and husband Bob, uncle Billy Williams, and nieces and nephews Robert Clark Reynolds, Angeline Reed, and Dell Davis.
Survivors include her son, Rayburn Davis; grandsons: Mark McLennan and John McLennan and his fiance, Calli Gutknecht; great granddaughter, Tallyn; siblings: Roy and Annette Williams, Janell Atchley, and Ruth and Marvin Reed; nieces and nephews: Joan Reynolds, Rod Williams, Ellen Williams, Charles Atchley, Mike Atchley, Karen Sanchez, Cynthia Matlock, Jennifer Marbach, and Rod Davis.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Ben Richey Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 6839, Abilene, TX 79608, or Christian Homes, P.O. Box 270, Abilene, TX 79604.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 28, 2019