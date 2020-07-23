Maggie Belle Sanders Davis
San Angelo - Maggie Belle Sanders Davis entered Heaven on July 21, 2020.
Maggie was born on August 12, 1934 to Sam and Gladys Sanders in Stanford, Texas. Maggie was a redheaded ball of energy. She attended school in Midland, Texas with her brother and many cousins.
She met her sweetheart in high school and married Jim Davis on August 11, 1950. Maggie was a loving wife and would have celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary in a couple of weeks. She was an involved and loving mother to Donna, Sherry, Dale and Marty.
Maggie decided to go back to school and become a nurse. She graduated from ASU in 1972 and became a registered nurse. She worked in several local hospitals and retired in 2002 to travel with her husband. They traveled extensively in the USA and Canada pulling their home behind them. They settled back in San Angelo 10 years ago to enjoy their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maggie is survived by her husband James L. Davis. She is also survived by her children, Donna Schooley, Sherry Martin and husband Jimmy, Dale Rinehart and husband Lloyd, and Marty Davis. She was a proud grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Waiting for Maggie in heaven are many beloved family and friends., including her parents, her brother Tom Sanders and wife Jody, son-in-law Cliff Schooley and granddaughter, Vanessa Lynn Rinehart.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday July 26, 2020, at Ft. McKavett Cemtery in Ft. McKavett, TX. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home
