Malcom Guy McBurnett
1948 - 2020
Malcom Guy McBurnett

San Angelo - Malcolm Guy McBurnett, passed away on October 6, 2020 in Tennessee Colony, Texas. He was born in San Angelo, Texas on January 8, 1948 to Corinne & Malcolm C. McBurnett.

Guy graduated from San Angelo Central High School in May 1966, where he was elected "President of the Senior Class" and voted "Senior Favorite". He briefly attended Angelo State University and finalized his Business degree at Texas Tech University in 1971.

His upbeat personality and zest for life garnered him many friends throughout his life. Guy's artistic talents provided him with a living for a number of years. Although he viewed life through a different lens as he grew older, he always had that west Texas smile and an interesting story to tell.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Jonathan Smith. He is survived by his brother Jerry McBurnett and aunt Evelyn Schwertner of San Angelo and nephews Jason and Bryan McBurnett of Fort Worth. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents in the Miles (Texas) Cemetery.

Years ago, Guy mentioned in a casual conversation that he wanted his last words to be "Adios to a better world!' ... and for that we pray.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
