|
|
Mammie Lou Carter
San Angelo - Mamie Lou (Betterton) Carter, 87, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with her sovereign Lord and Savior on Sunday July 7, 2019. "Mimi" as her 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild knew her by, was born May 29, 1932 in Tuscola, Texas to Felix Bailey and Bertha Maud Betterton. She was a loving wife to Frank N. "Doc" Carter for 57 years who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her 2 children, William A. Carter II and his wife Jessica, Cristal Kurtz and her husband Glenn, 3 grandchildren Lane Carter and his wife Paige, Ethan Carter and Emma Carter, and her great-grandson Jackson Carter.
Mamie and Doc became members of First Baptist Church in San Angelo in 1963 where she remained a member for 56 faithful years. They eloped on December 23, 1960 and were the perfect loving couple. Mimi worked at the court house, at Central high School and retired from Angelo State University after 25+ years working as the Career and Guidance office coordinator where she touched the lives of numerous students seeking their new careers.
Miss Ladybug Momma, as we sometimes called her, was known for her easy laugh, big smiling green eyes, casseroles, southern hospitality with a splash of sass, shopping for a new dress with matching shoes and purse, and playing hymns on the piano. She taught Sunday School to 3 and 4 year olds, started prayer chains, and led the bereavement committee coordinating meals for many years. We have treasured memories of cross country family vacations to California and Washington, DC where we experienced America from sea to shining sea and numerous National Parks and historical sites.
Momma was a vivacious lady of strength, faith, and love. She was the rock and the balm; tender but determined, gentle but resolute in her convictions; quiet but spirited; and very protective of her family. She was our shield and would rush to comfort us and was the first to savor in our happiness.
We are rejoicing at her homecoming and praise God for mom's restored mind and body in heaven and that she is reunited with our dad. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the First Baptist Church of San Angelo or the at
In her final years she was cared for by the loving staff of Visiting Angels Candelaria, Margaret, Diane and Linda among others and by Kindred Hospice of San Angelo.
Visitation will be at Johnson's Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10th from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be at 10 am, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Pastors Bill Gillum, Robert Dillard, and Kevin Ray officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 10, 2019