Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Manuel Castaneda


1933 - 2019
Manuel Castaneda Obituary
Manuel Castaneda

San Angelo - Manuel Castaneda, of San Angelo, passed away on July 5, 2019 in San Angelo, TX.

Manuel Castaneda was born in San Angelo to Justa Castaneda & Jose Castaneda on May 16, 1933. Manuel is known by loved ones and friends as "Biro." He was a lifetime resident of San Angelo, Texas. Manuel served in the U. S. Army for 2 years. He was employed for many years by the Holsum Bakery and then by the San Angelo National Bank.

Manuel Castaneda is preceded in death by Jose Castaneda (Father), Justa Castaneda (Mother), Alex Castaneda (Son), Jose Castaneda (Brother), Jesus Castaneda (Brother), Lorenzo Castaneda (Brother), Maria Guzman (Sister), Adela Ornelas (Sister), Dolores Arocha (Sister), Manuela Tafoya (Sister), Mercedes Faz (Sister).

Manuel Castaneda is survived by Niece and Caregiver, Martha Tafoya, Manuel Castaneda (Son) and Jennifer Castaneda (Daughter-in-law) of Hawaii, Henry Castaneda (Son) of Blacksburg, Virginia, four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Manuel was everyone's friend. We will always remember Manuel's friendly nature, beautiful smile and infectious laugh. He loved growing flowers and vegetables in his yard and cooking up "ranch" food.

Rosary will be held 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of resurrection will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Falano officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

The family of Manuel Castaneda wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Park Plaza Nursing Home and Hospice of San Angelo.

Biro is loved by many and will be missed very much. We will always carry him in our hearts.

Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 9, 2019
