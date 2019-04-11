Manuel Moran "Jr" Cortez, Jr.



San Angelo - Manuel Moran Cortez, Jr, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in San Angelo after a short battle with cancer.







Public viewing will be from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and



8:00 AM-8:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Prayer Service will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.







Manuel "Jr" Cortez was born in San Angelo on October 27, 1952 to Manuel and Isabel Cortez. He worked as a Self-Contracted Professional Painter, but his passion was playing music. Jr was a lifetime musician and played with many different bands throughout his life here and abroad. Jr spent the past twenty-four years with the Love of his life, Debbie Rodriquez. Jr was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Isabel Cortez; his twin sister Carolyn Yaws; and his brother Cruz Andros.



Jr is survived by his love, Debbie; four children, Erica Cortez, Chelsea Santillan (Robin), Gregg Flores (Angela), Erika Rodriguez; "Pepo" was dearly loved and survived by his seven grandchildren, Iian, Fabian, Ayden, Avery, Gaven, Noah, and Leland; He is also survived by his two brothers, Noe M Cortez (Yvette), Tony Andros (Lily); and a sister Josie Reel; numerous nieces and nephews and special nieces Glendora Cortez and Gina Andros.



Pallbearers will be Armando Gutierrez, Tony Gutierrez, Richard Ramon, Tommy Andros, Gregg Flores and Joe DiAnda. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Ortiz and Manny Burciaga.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Chereku and Hospice of San Angelo for their support during this difficult time.



