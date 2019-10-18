|
|
Manuel Rodriguez Mata
Sonora - Manuel Rodriguez Mata, 84, passed away peacefully in the loving embrace of his family on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born to Gabriel and Eugenia Mata, Sr. on March 16, 1935 in Sonora, Texas. He worked diligently alongside his brothers in fence installation. He was married to Sally Gerhardt Mata. Manuel had a passion for baseball. He was instrumental in participating and leading the Original Colt 45 baseball team. He was preceded in death by his parents Gabriel and Eugenia Mata, Sr.; spouse, Sally; grandson, Fernie Ramos, Jr.; brothers Gabriel Mata, Jr., Roberto Mata, and Samuel Mata. He is survived by his daughters Josie Torres and husband Ben, Anna Aguero of San Angelo, and Debbie Mata; his siblings Frances Reyna, Amalia Galindo, Eduvina Gandar, and Jeannie Lozano; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A rosary will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Interment services will follow at Sonora Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Torres, Shaun Ramos, Derek Ramos, Marcos Quiroz, Mason Arispe, Tyler Arispe, Grayson Beyers, and honorary pallbearer Fernie Ramos, Jr. Arrangements are made by Love Funeral Home and Arturo Gandar, Jr. and Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019