Manuel Sosa Martinez
San Angelo - On Friday July 12, 2019, Manuel Sosa Martinez, loving husband and father of 5 children, passed away at age 76.
Manuel was born on June 6, 1943 in Mertzon, Texas to Eusebio and Juanita Martinez. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1968 including a tour in Vietnam and a year and half with the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC). During his service, Manuel received the Bronze Star Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Air Medal, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, and Parachutist Badge. Manuel served with the 82nd Airborne 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam and assisted local authorities in the 1967 Detroit Riots. After serving his country he attended Angelo State University and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) where he received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
On April 26, 1969, he married Mary Aguirre. They raised 5 children, Deana Hetherington, Ramiro Martinez, Rebecca Montano, Angela Weidemier, and Patricia Martinez. Manuel and Mary were married for 50 loving years this April. He was an active member and volunteer of the Catholic Church throughout his life and made time with his children through coaching various sports. Manuel was known for his intelligence, friendliness, faith in God, and quick wit.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Eusebio Martinez and Juanita Sosa Martinez, his sister, Dominga Lopez, and his brothers, Gregorio Martinez and Eusebio Martinez, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his 5 children and their spouses, Deana Hetherington and husband Kevin, Ramiro Martinez and wife Laura, Rebecca Montano and husband Hector, Angela Wiedemier, and Patricia Martinez; his grandchildren Samantha Martinez, Victoria Hetherington, Miles Martinez, Camryn Montano, Eli Montano, Helena Medero, Zoe Montano, Roman Medero, Oliver Weidemier, and Emilia Weidemier, his sister Oralia Armendariz, his brothers, Nicholas Martinez and wife Elvira, Fidencio Martinez, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Rosary will be held on July 17, 2019 at Johnsons Funeral Home at 435 W Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo, Texas at 7:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00AM. Manuel will be buried at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Flowers may be sent to Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 17 to July 18, 2019