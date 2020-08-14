Manuela Grimaldo
Brady - Manuela Castanuela "Millie" Grimaldo, age 79, of Brady, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Brady. Millie, as she was known to her friends and family, was born June 19, 1941 in Melvin, Texas to Edward Castanuela and Angelita (Flores) Castanuela. She worked as a Home Health Aid for many years. She was a lifelong area resident and member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, singing, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
Graveside services for Manuela "Millie" Castanuela will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30am at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady with Father Terry Brenon officiating.
In keeping with the current guidelines regarding gatherings from the State of Texas, the CDC and local officials, current social distancing recommendations and masks are encouraged for all services.
Millie Grimaldo will lie in state Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10am to 6pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels. Friends may view Millie's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com
. Pallbearers will be Juan Castanuela, Michael Castanuela, Joe Castanuela, Hector Castanuela, Jr., Juan Duque and Julian Duque.
Millie is survived by her husband Juan Duque of Brady, Texas; son Jesse Grimaldo and fiancé Patricia Rios of Munday, Texas; brother Mario Castanuela and wife Amelia of Brady, TX; sister Diamentina "Kina" Najera and husband Ramiro of Brady, TX, Velia Gomez of Brady, Texas, Mary Jane Bocanegra and husband Cirildo of Denton, TX and Marie Purcell and husband Jesus of Denton, TX; sister-in-law Irene Castanuela of Brady, Texas; brother-in-law Joel Salinas of Denton, Texas; several nieces and nephews including special nieces Cindy, Candy, Christy & Jane. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ofelia Salinas and brothers Vincent, Juan, Hector, Edward and Ramiro. Memorial contributions in memory of Manuela "Millie" Grimaldo may be made to Hope from the Heart, P. O. Box 1207, Brady, Texas 76825.