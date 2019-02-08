|
|
Manuela "Nellie" Penilla Gomez
San Angelo, TX
Manuela "Nellie" Penilla Gomez went home to her family in Heaven February 1, 2019, she was 76 years young. Her son Lee Roy will surely be the first to greet his Mother with a big smile and bigger hug. Nellie leaves behind a large and extended family that will carry the memories of her all their days. There are so many memories to share that make us smile, the most vivid is her dedication to her family, regardless of what the need was, she was there to help. Some may not remember this about Manuela but she was a crack shot and could shoot out a tire one moment and turn right back around, head into the kitchen and make delicious pineapple empanadas and the meal to go with it! Nellie worked as a caregiver for many years. She has three beautiful children Lucy, Lee Roy and Betty with her first husband Joe McGraw. Manuela married her first love Lupe Gomez on November 24, 2009.
Manuela is survived by husband Lupe Gomez, daughters Lucy Letellier and Betty Sue McGraw. She loved all 10 of her grandchildren, Edward Mendoza Jr., Betty Jo, Jacob Mendoza, Christina McGuire, Amber Gonzalez, Andrea Mendoza, Tiffany McGuire, Kayla McGraw, Tommy Lee McGraw and Candice McGuire. She was blessed with 29 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Her sisters Adelina Martinez, Eva Delgado, Belia Escamilla, Inez Penilla, and Alberta "Berta" P. Silva will always carry memories of their sister in their hearts. Nellie is preceded in death by her parents Augustine and Martiana Gonzalez Penilla; Brother Augustine Penilla Jr.; Sisters Maria Gonzalez, Encarnacion Hernandez, Celia Placencio, and Rita Gomez; her Son Lee Roy McGraw and Great granddaughter Alexis Robles.
Father, we thank you so much for the life of Manuela. Today we celebrate all that she has given us and the legacy of her life on earth to cherish. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels /North from 3:00 pm to 9:00pm. Funeral service will be Saturday at 2:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North with burial following at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Take comfort that Manuela was a woman who loved with her whole heart and truly lived her life to the fullest.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 8, 2019