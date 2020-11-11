Marcia "Sam" Carper



Abilene - Marcia "Sam" Lee Carper was born to Adeline Annie Halamicek Carper & Elbert Clayton Carper, on November 16th, 1944 in San Angelo, Texas, has passed away. Both Parents are all pre-deceased.



Marcia was married to Roger Adams, deceased, and had 3 children. James Adams, and wife Grace, daughter Nicole and son Hunter Shamblin and their 3 grandchildren Heaven, Kaemon, and Carlee of Abilene. Roger "Bud" Adams, and wife Rebecca, their daughter Ashleigh Dickerson and her husband Jason, and their granddaughters Gwendolyn and Mason of Rogers, Arkansas; and son Clayton Adams, and wife Brittany, with their daughter Lillian, of Kaufman, Texas. Jackie Neff, and husband Dan, daughter Ashton Secundino and husband Pedro, and daughter Abigail of Abilene, twin sons, Daniel Neff who is currently serving in the United States Air Force and Brandon Neff of Denton, Texas.



Marcia has had an interesting life, she lived all over the US but stayed in Texas for most of it. Raised in the country, she couldn't help being a tomboy. She loved to ride horses, loved gardening, and eating tomatoes right out of the garden. She was in the ranching business for several years, owned a bar/convenience store, but mainly worked for other companies. Marcia was an active member of the VFW 8541 Ladies Auxiliary of San Antonio, where she volunteered lots of her time cooking and/or serving several military organizations as the Disabled Vet, Blind Vets & Special Forces Chapter XV. Her passion was playing pool and she was pretty "fair with it." Marcia also enjoyed going to the Senior Olympics to compete in pool playing, which she even won a couple of times. In August 2006 she had her lower left lung removed due to a cancer mass, and she continued to have re-occurring Adenocarcinomas. She fought through 7 different chemotherapies and 28 "zaps" of radiation until her death. Throughout her entire struggle, she was incredibly good at keeping her spirits up and giving encouragement to others.



She would like to thank so many people whose prayers you gave her to keep her going, along with those of family, friends, and people she didn't know.



A visitation for Marcia will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home and a graveside service will be held the following day, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rowena, Texas. David Davidson will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Association, the ASPCA, or the VFW.









