Marcine Webb
San Angelo - Marcine Webb, 93, of San Angelo (Grape Creek) passed away September 16, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at Grape Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Marcine was born August 29, 1927 to Carl and Bertie Baker Webb in Dimmit, Texas. He was the eldest of their three sons. He enlisted in the Navy and completed his high school education in Hawaii. He later returned to Texas and met and married his wife of 72 years, Nita Lou Taliaferro Webb on August 28, 1948.
He was employed for 35 years by El Paso Natural Gas Company where he retired as Plant Supervisor at the age of 56. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Ouray, Colorado where they happily lived, worshiped, fished, jeeped and played 42 for 25 years before moving to San Angelo in 2008. Marcine and Nita Lou had the gift of hospitality. For 25 years they entertained countless friends as well as (temporary) strangers in their mountain home. During their retired years, they traveled to all 50 state capitols. As a result, they were featured on the Jimmy Fallon show, which Marcine bragged about to anyone who would listen! Marcine was a member of the Baptist church and served in many leadership roles including deacon. His last church membership was at Grape Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Nita Lou, their four children Marcia (Webb) Calame and husband, Jack, of Goree, Texas; Dennis Webb and wife Bonnie (MacAhan) of San Angelo; Penny (Webb) Chilton and husband, Randy, of Ruidoso, NM; and Becky (Webb) Perrine and husband, David, of San Angelo. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Don McGlothlin, Reann McGlothlin, Mariah Peltier, Brian Chilton, Chelsi Cheaney, Amanda Taylor, Jeff Perrine, and Justin Perrine, as well as 20 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his two brothers, JC Webb and Tommie Webb.
The family is especially grateful to their loving nurse and granddaughter, Reann, who took such good care of her Papa in his last months.
