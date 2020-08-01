Marcus Anthony Agundis



San Angelo - Marcus Anthony Agundis, 27, of San Angelo went to be with our Lord on Monday July 27th, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. Rosary will be at 7 pm Sunday, August 2nd, at Johnson's Funeral home Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, August 3rd, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.



Marcus graduated from Lake View High School a year early in 2011. From a young age Marcus grew up working with trucks. He would travel to work in Arizona with his dad, Oscar Sr. and brother Oscar Jr. cutting corn with our dad's trucking business. That is where Marcus' love for trucks started. He would work hauling corn and wheat for various feed yards and dairies. At the young age of 24 he started his own business. A's trucking was responsible for hauling rock, dirt, caliche and hot mix. His trucks would work multiple jobs including one for the oil field. In just three short years he had accumulated six trucks. Marcus was full of ideas to expand his business. He was just getting started on breaking ground for opening an RV park. His childhood dreams came true and will continue to live on. Marcus was a loving son and funny brother. He was "Uncle Bobo" and a loyal friend. He was truly a one of a kind man with a beautiful soul who lived with faith. Marcus had a smile that warms your heart and made you instantly feel welcomed. He was full of life, he simply loved to just have fun in everything he did. Marcus enjoyed time at the lake, he loved to enter BBQ competitions. His favorite part of life was traveling, anyone who watched his crazy adventures on snaps would be entertained and laugh like no other. Marcus had a heart of gold and was always helping others. He was so giving and always had a smile on his face. Marcus left us all too soon, but his job here on earth was complete. It's God's turn now to have a new guardian angel help him. Marcus had a saying on his trucks to "stay humble and hustle hard" which he implemented into his daily life. He will always be our legend in the Agundis Family.



Marcus is survived by his loving family: his parents Oscar Sr. and Yolanda Agundis, three siblings, Jeannie Olascuaga and her husband Steven. Oscar Jr. Agundis and his Wife Marisela. Veronica Rodriguez and her husband Manuel. 5 nieces and 2 nephews.



Pallbearers for the service will be Yasuey Gonzalez, Cruz Castorena, Christopher Ross Gehrels, Tomas Valdez, Joseph Carson, Arnulfo Valenzuela, Anthony Elkins.



Honorary pallbearers for the service will be his brother Oscar Jr. and his sons Andrew and Oscar Ray. Marcus is at peace with our Heavenly Father and is now our guardian angel. The Agundis family extends a special "thank you" for all the prayers, love, and support during this time.









