Margaret Adeline "Addie" Jeffries



Robert Lee - Margaret Adeline "Addie" Jeffries passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on November 23, 2020, at the Robert Lee Care Center. Fondly known as "Addie," she was born November 3, 1930, in Locust Grove, Arkansas, to William Claud and Callie Ellen (Langston) Taylor. Addie married Francis Jeffries on October 19,1946, in Batesville, Arkansas, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage and loving life together before his passing in 2012.



About 70 years ago Francis and Addie moved from Arkansas to Robert Lee, Texas, and after settling in, Addie went to work at Southwest Telephone Co. as an operator. Over the years she also worked at Farris Drug, Westway Grocery, Baker's Grocery, and before retiring Addie worked in the kitchen at the Robert Lee Care Center. During her 70 years in Robert Lee, Addie was a faithful member of the Northside Church of Christ spreading the love of Jesus throughout the community and beyond. She was the Proverbial woman caring for everyone in her life with her sweet, gentle spirit.



Addie was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, her parents, five brothers and two sisters. She was also preceded in death by special friends Javan And Maurine Vosburg, J.C. and Jewell Wallace, Marilyn Smith, Donna Morton and Javan Vosburg, Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Jana Jeffries of San Angelo, Texas, sister Geri Lynn of Anaheim, California, seven nephews and six nieces. Addie is also survived by many special friends including Royce and Alice Wallace, Clyde Dukes, Jackie Smith, Jacky and Pam Wallace, Troy and Susan Millican, Buddy and Kip Wallace, Marsha Vosburg, Steve and Debra Rives, Caleb and Jill Vosburg, Luke and Merrit Vosburg, Javanna and Chris Sedeno, Stephanie and Kelly Koenig, Lizbeth and Jade Hughes, Jessica Smith, Lindsay Wallace, Joel Smith, Tyler and Alison Wallace, Cayla and Jerrod Holt and Kate and Jeff Gibson.



Visitation with family will be Friday, November 27, 6:00-7:30 p.m., at Shaffer Funeral Home in Robert, Lee, Texas. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, at 10:00 a.m., at the Northside Church of Christ in Robert Lee, with burial in the Robert Lee Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Robert Lee.



Addie's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Harvey, the staff and nurses of the Robert Lee Care Center and Kindred Hospice for all their excellent care over the past several months.



Those who live in the Lord never see each other for the last time.









