Margaret Bledsoe GreenSan Angelo - Margaret Bledsoe Green passed from this world to her true home on September 3, 2020. She was born 94 years ago to James Dudley and Teofilie Bledsoe and was their only child. Margaret attended Mereta School, graduated from San Angelo High School and went on to graduate from Abilene Christian College in 1946. Later that year she married Wilburn "Fat" Green and they began farming and setting up their home in the Mereta community.They were soon blessed with a daughter, Peggy Suzanne, who sadly lived only a few hours, and this was one of the greatest sadness's of Margaret and Fat's life. In a few years they were again blessed with another daughter, Gwyn Ellen, whom they cherished and adored all the days of their lives.Margaret leaves behind a family who loves her and will miss her terribly - daughter Gwyn and William Rosser; their children Dana and Blake Boles of Fort Worth, Colin and Ronnie Rosser of Uganda, Africa, and Devin Rosser of Mereta. Their children's children Lily Kate and Barret Boles, Silas, Aggie, Corrie and Sunderlin Rosser. Although Margaret outlived many of her lifelong friends, she had the sweet ability to make new young friends all along the way.Margaret was a member of Johnson Street Church of Christ for a number of decades and leaves many wonderful friends there.The family would like to thank the caring staff at New Haven Assisted Living where Margaret lived the last two years. Also thank you to the wonderful people at Interim Hospice who cared for Margaret for the past 5 years. All of you became very loved friends over the years and Margaret cared so much for all of you.Graveside memorial service will be Saturday, September 5 at 10:00 at the Mereta Cemetery.Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at