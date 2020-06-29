Margaret Chancellor
1925 - 2020
Margaret Chancellor

San Angelo - Margaret Chancellor, 95, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 Am until 8:00 PM with a family visitation from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, with Rev. Michael Chancellor, Margaret's son, officiating. You will be able to view the live service via the link on her obituary page at www.robertmassie.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Chancellor was born January 29, 1925, in Welch. She was a 1943 graduate of Tilden High School. Margaret attended business school in Lubbock. She married J. L. Chancellor on July 3, 1946, in Odessa. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1982. She was a homemaker. Margaret helped J. L. with Chancellor Gulf Service Station in Odessa. During their time in Odessa the family attended Crescent Park Baptist Church. Margaret was a resident of Odessa from 1946 through 1979 moving to their dream home in Midland County. She has been a San Angelo resident since 2007. She was a member of First Baptist Church in San Angelo.

Survivors include her three sons, Jim Chancellor and wife Linda of Eldorado, Michael Chancellor and wife Anna of Round Rock, and Bill Chancellor of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Chancellor of Red Oak; eight grandchildren, Jeff Chancellor and wife Bridget of Eldorado, Julie Smithwick and husband Kyle of Miles, John Chancellor and wife Laura of San Angelo, Tim Chancellor and wife Mandie of Round Rock, Joseph Chancellor and wife Karen of Fremont, California, James Chancellor of Round Rock, Nichole Draffen and husband John Matthew of Tyler, Miranda Hawk and husband Shay of Waxahachie; 18 great grandchildren, Jaime, Jaetn, Baeln, Regan, Dawson, Curry, Katie, Lana, J.R., Noah, Connor, Abby, Zoey, Addie, Kaylynn, Clara, Emery, and Riley; a very close niece, Neysa Marcantel of Orange; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Fancher and Ray Fancher; and a sister, Myrna Cain.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Norma Cerna and the staff of Baptist Memorial for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Baptist Memorial Chaplain Ministry or Baptist Memorial Auxiliary.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
