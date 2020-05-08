|
Margaret Liss Dean
San Angelo - Margaret Liss Dean, 100, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in San Angelo of natural causes.
Memorial services will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with full honors. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dean was born November 21, 1919, in LaSalle, Illinois. Margaret married Luther Dale "Pinky" Dean February 1, 1945. He preceded her in death. She has been a resident of San Angelo since 2004 moving from Tampa, Florida. Margaret was a veteran of the WAC (Women Air Corp) later becoming the US Army serving in WWII as a Corporal as a top-secret photographer analyst. Margaret was a court stenographer. She worked and retired from Sun Trust Bank in Tampa, Florida as a teller and researcher for 25 years. Later she worked and retired from the Hurley Mat Company for 25 years. She was a member of the American Legion and the Red Hat Society. Member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church. Margaret was an avid gardener and reader and enjoyed going fishing. Margaret traveled all over the world with her daughter, Sue. Oh, and by the way, those that knew her best, knew her aka "Mrs. DoubtFire"!
Survivors include 4 children, George Dean and wife Karen of Florida, James Dean and wife Judy of Florida, Kathy Jo Arnold of North Carolina, and Sue Myers of San Angelo; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews; special friends, Julia & John, Vicki, Esther, Cathy, Pat, Carolyn & Willard, John & Liz, and her faithful companion Bailey. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sisters, and another sister, 7 brothers, a great grandson.
The family would like to express their thanks to Shannon Home Health and Staff: Jennifer, Maggie, Esmeralda, Gracie, Dr. Anderson and Sarah.
Memorials may be made to .
