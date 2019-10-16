|
Margaret Louise Mills, of San Angelo passed away on October 16, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born on October 10, 1938, in Corona, California to the parents of Leo and Maybelle (Tinker) Knabe.
Her first husband Richard passed at 33 and Marjee by her friends, married Lloyd Mills in 1972. She loved Jesus and spent her whole life serving him, through her work and churches.
Marjee taught school in California before moving to Colorado with Lloyd and her 3 boys in 1984.
Having loved the flower business and being a master seamstress she excelled at both trades.
She had the opportunity to get a high paying job in both fields in Honolulu, Hawaii. And she and Lloyd lived there until 2000 and returned to Colorado to be closer to family and grandchildren.
Marjee became a professional costume designer for many theatres and she and Lloyd moved to San Angelo in 2006 to work at Angelo Civic Theater.
She finished her career at Texas Leadership Charter Academy from its start until 2019.
Lloyd and Marjee served the Lord faithfully in every church they attended and love their church family at First Baptist Church at San Angelo.
Marjee is survived by Lloyd G. Mills her spouse of 47 years. Three sons, Richard Swafford, Scott Swafford, and Michael Swafford, all of Colorado, two step children, Todd Mills of Havasu, Arizona and Stacey Marcikesa of Abilene, TX, five grandchildren, Chris Brezinsky, Ashlei Marsikese, Lyndsi Marsikese all of Abilene, Brenna and Jake Swafford of Colorado, and many nieces and nephews and last but not least her dear brother, Wayne Krabe of Pueblo, Colorado.
The word of Jesus saying "Well done thou good and faithful servant" are touching her ears as she sees you reading this.
We love you Marjee!
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019