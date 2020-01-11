|
|
Margaret "Peggie" McMullan
San Angelo - Peggie (Paydo) McMullan, 86, went to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 9th, 2020. A celebration of Peggie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14th, at Johnson's Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow in Fairmont Cemetery. Peggie was born on May 20th, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio. When she was 18, she moved from Cleveland to Big Lake with her family to start a new business and fell in love with a West Texas cowboy, Johnnie McMullan. They were married on March 27th, 1953 in Big Lake and spent several years in the ranching and oilfield industries. In 1964, the family moved to Lubbock where Peggie and Johnnie attended Texas Tech University. After Johnnie graduated, they moved to the ranch near Iraan, where Peggie was devoted to being a rancher's wife, daughter-in-law to Gramma Dear, mother, and substitute teacher. The past few years she has lived near San Angelo greatly enjoying her family and friends. Peggie is proceeded in death by her husband, Johnnie, parents Harry and Hazel Rex, sister Patty Gentry and grandson Beau Dean McMullan. She is survived by her son Dean McMullan and wife Deb, son David McMullan and wife Mary, daughter Lee and husband Mike Kelly. Grandchildren include Erin Kelly and Samson Jackson, Jacob Kelly and wife Steely, Tate McMullan, Deak McMullan and wife Santana, Tessie and husband Blake Doyle, Lillian and husband Jess Seward, and Arlis McMullan. Great grandchildren include Quinton and Davan McMullan, Ceanna and Hardy McMullan, Davy and Milo Doyle, Cahill and Jack Lowell Seward. Special family member Kenny Bill Gage and wife Linda. She is survived by her sister Kathy Witt and husband Billy, Debbie Pickett and husband Randall along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Junior Rodeo Association (www.ajra.org), PO Box 398 Bronte, Texas 76933 to support the scholarship fund. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
